Menu
Login
Toyota HiLux SR5. Picture: Supplied.
Toyota HiLux SR5. Picture: Supplied.
Motoring

New car discounts go next level

by CRAIG DUFF
18th Jan 2019 9:11 AM

THE first month of 2019 has car makers itching to make a solid sales start by clearing out their "old" 2018-plated stock.

In most cases these cars are identical to the 2019 stock now in dealerships or about to arrive on the docks but for buyers the upside of a year-old build plate is the prospect of decent discounts.

Here are some of the best deals this month - but be warned, most of these prices expire on January 31. Holden is a special case, with a four-day sale ending on Saturday in some states, so it's the case of first in, best decorated.

HATCHBACKS

Holden Astra: Base model starts at $21K
Holden Astra: Base model starts at $21K

Holden has hacked the price of its already cheap Astra to $20,990 on the road for the base Astra R manual, the auto adding $1000. That's a saving of more than $3000 and the Red Lion is adding free scheduled servicing until 2022. The mid-spec Astra RS is $25,990 on the road, or roughly $4000 off.

Kia is doing deals on its Cerato, headlined by a saving of almost $5000 on the Sport Automatic version at $24,190 out the door.

The handy Mazda3 SP25 GT is $29,990 on the road this month, which amounts to free on-road costs, worth about $3000.

Other Mazda models are about $1000 more than their list price.

Hyundai i30 Active: About $2000 off
Hyundai i30 Active: About $2000 off

Hyundai's i30 Active is $22,990 for the manual and $24,990 for the auto with a $500 factory bonus, about $2000 off.

 

SUVS

Ford Escape Titanium: At $45,340 drive-away, or a discount of nearly $5000
Ford Escape Titanium: At $45,340 drive-away, or a discount of nearly $5000

If you fancy a Ford Escape at reasonable prices, put an Ambiente front-drive auto in the garage for $29,990, about $4300 less than usual. The high-spec Titanium all-wheel drive is better value again, its $45,340 drive-away deal being almost $5000 below the normal price.

Holden will put a top of the line Trax LTZ in your drive for $5000 less than usual. The $28,990 deal also includes free servicing until 2022. The entry level Trailblazer LT is about $6700 off at $45,990 drive-away and includes the same servicing deal.

Mitsubishi Outlander: Base model at $30K is about $5000 off
Mitsubishi Outlander: Base model at $30K is about $5000 off

Mitsubishi's base Outlander ES is $29,990 with a $1000 bonus (about $5000 off) and comes with a seven-year/150,000km warranty.

 

UTES

Australia's most popular vehicle, the Toyota HiLux, can be had for a discount of almost $9000 for the SR5 at $52,990. At the top of the HiLux range, the Rugged is $61,990 out the door, or roughly $5000 less than the original on-road price.

2018 Mitsubishi Triton: There are deals on the 2019 version, too; save $4K to $11K
2018 Mitsubishi Triton: There are deals on the 2019 version, too; save $4K to $11K

Mitsubishi has muscled up the Triton for 2019 with a chunkier, angular look and is already doing deals on the new version. A GLS Premium Triton is $50,990 on the road, which is about $4000 off.

Cross-shop it against a 2018 GLS (without the 2019 car's rear diff lock) is and the latter is $11,000 cheaper at $39,990 drive-away. If you're a fashionista the choice is obvious; bargain-hunters also know where to look.

Ford's 4WD Ranger XLS is great value at $42,990 on the road, almost $11,000 off the standard price. The XLT ups the ante to $52,990 but is still almost $8000 cheaper than the regular on-the-road price.

Mazda BT-50: Last year’s model is averaging about $7000 off
Mazda BT-50: Last year’s model is averaging about $7000 off

Mazda isn't missing out with 4WD 2018 BT-50s averaging about $7000 off the book price, plus free on-road costs.

More Stories

discounts editors picks motoring new car retail slow market vehicles

Top Stories

    Support flows for Pioneer Village following thefts

    Support flows for Pioneer Village following thefts

    News AFTER a series of devastating setbacks, the Laidley Pioneer Village has been overwhelmed by the community response they received as a result

    New plans for Hawks team in 2019

    New plans for Hawks team in 2019

    Sport Coach ready to deliver in his second season.

    WEATHER: Head for shade, water, it's going to be hot

    WEATHER: Head for shade, water, it's going to be hot

    News Temperatures stay above average next week

    Competitors rev up for Queensland titles

    Competitors rev up for Queensland titles

    News Gatton is again hosting the event