Car crashes onto train tracks

by SAM FLANAGAN
18th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Police are investigating after a car crashed onto train tracks this morning in Townsville, impacting the local rail network.

Emergency services were called to Mather St, Garbutt around 6.20am after reports of a car which had crashed on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had crashed at the crossing and the car had come to a stop beside the tracks.

Police on scene of the crash in Garbutt.
The car suistained significant damage to its front as a result of the crash.

It's believed no one was injured in the incident.

Queensland Rail have been notified of the crash and trains will be delayed until the car is removed from beside the tracks.

Originally published as Car crashes onto train tracks

