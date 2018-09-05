Car crashes into Ipswich shop
EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.
The incident was reported about 2.45pm.
Police say it is believed a man was driving the vehicle and that the collision was accidental.
Queensland Ambulance is also on scene and says initial investigations suggest there are no serious injuries.
