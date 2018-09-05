Menu
Bystanders at the scene of a reported car crash into a shopfront on Bell St just before 3pm on Wednesday. Ashh Korinn - Facebook
News

Car crashes into Ipswich shop

Andrew Korner
by
5th Sep 2018 3:09 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.

The incident was reported about 2.45pm.

Police say it is believed a man was driving the vehicle and that the collision was accidental.

Queensland Ambulance is also on scene and says initial investigations suggest there are no serious injuries.

bell st editors picks ipswich traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

