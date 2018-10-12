Menu
Login
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A car crashed into the roundabout of North St and Railway St this morning.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A car crashed into the roundabout of North St and Railway St this morning. Lachlan McIvor
News

Car crashes into roundabout

Lachlan Mcivor
by
12th Oct 2018 11:41 AM

A CAR has crashed into a Gatton roundabout this morning.

The accident occurred just after 11am on the roundabout of North St and Railway St in Gatton with the vehicle smashing into a bollard just near the pedestrian crossing.

The elderly female driver was treated by paramedics at the scene with witnesses saying she appeared "shaken” by the incident.

She was taken to Gatton Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses said a ute drove into the roundabout and into her path, leaving the woman with no where else to go to avoid a collision.

The site of the accident has since been cleared.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene.
Paramedics treated the driver at the scene. Lachlan McIvor
car accident gatton lockyer valley north street railway street roundabout
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    News The two pups will be put to work after eight months of training.

    • 12th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    News Paramedics attended the scene

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    News It will be the third year the popular event has been held.

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    News Almost 250 people died in Australian waterways in the last 12 months

    Local Partners