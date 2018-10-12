Car crashes into roundabout

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A car crashed into the roundabout of North St and Railway St this morning.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A car crashed into the roundabout of North St and Railway St this morning. Lachlan McIvor

A CAR has crashed into a Gatton roundabout this morning.

The accident occurred just after 11am on the roundabout of North St and Railway St in Gatton with the vehicle smashing into a bollard just near the pedestrian crossing.

The elderly female driver was treated by paramedics at the scene with witnesses saying she appeared "shaken” by the incident.

She was taken to Gatton Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses said a ute drove into the roundabout and into her path, leaving the woman with no where else to go to avoid a collision.

The site of the accident has since been cleared.