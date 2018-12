A car crashed into a petrol station in Arundel. Picture: Sam O'Connor Facebook

A WOMAN is lucky to have escaped unscathed after her car ploughed into a petrol station in Arundel.

About 8.45pm, emergency authorities received reports a car had crashed into a store on Napper Road.

Firefighters, police and paramedics arrived, with paramedics assessing a female driver.

She was unhurt.

It is unknown how the car ended up in the shopfront.