CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed.
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed. Marc Stapelberg
Car crashes into garage on border

23rd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

AN elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed on the state border just before midday this morning.

Queensland police, Queensland fire and emergency services and New South Wales ambulance attended Tenterfield St, Wallangarra around 11.48am.

A NSW Ambulance spokes person said the 84-year-old received no obvious injuries however there was significant damage to the garage.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

