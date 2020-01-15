Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
News

Car crashes down cliff at Bondi Beach

15th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A car has gone down a cliff at the iconic Bondi Icebergs.

Emergency services were called to Notts Ave at Bondi Beach about 10.45am after reports a car had left the road.

Police found a small SUV had gone through a guard rail and flipped on to its roof and on to the ground below.

The luxury Range Rover was winched off the walkway by a tow truck about 12.30pm.

 

The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini
The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini

 

No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri
No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri

Police have been told two cars had been involved in a minor accident and as the drivers were exchanging details, one of the vehicles rolled forward.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no pedestrians were injured.

Notts Ave was closed and police urged people to avoid the area during the recovery operation.

 

bondi bondi beach sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        premium_icon Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        Crime A magistrate has warned a father-of-four not to trust his drug dealer after a shocking discovery.

        New equipment leaves end-of-life patients with a warm cuddle

        premium_icon New equipment leaves end-of-life patients with a warm cuddle

        News Patients at the end of their lives can now spend their final days with loved ones...

        OPINION: We all need to be a little more selfless in life

        premium_icon OPINION: We all need to be a little more selfless in life

        News If we all just took the time do one selfless thing a day, perhaps the world would...

        Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        premium_icon Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        News He was sitting in the scrub when police showed up to move the man to a safer...