Emergency services at Hungry Jacks in Lismore where a man was injured after reversing into a pillar.
Car crashes into fast food restaurant

Alison Paterson
by
17th Jan 2019 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:34 PM

EMERGENCY Services were called to a fast-food restaurant on Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into the business.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they had one unit at the incident.

"It appears an 81-year-old gentleman has reversed into a concrete pillar," he said.

"He was conscious, breathing and was still in the vehicle but not trapped and is now being transported to Lismore Base Hospital."

The spokesman said the driver was assessed as suffering minor cuts to his face and knuckles.

"Police and Fire & Rescue were also on scene," he said.

