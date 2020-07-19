Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
News

Car collides with pole leaving two people trapped

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A girl and a man escaped major injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to cut the two people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, in his 30s, and a teenage girl were trapped after the car they were travelling in hit the pole.

Read more: Early morning spin ends in serious injuries for rider

Woman trapped after Rainbow Beach crash

The crash happened on King St at 6.32pm on Saturday, July 18.

Paramedics, including the critical care and high acuity response unit, attended the smash.

The man sustained an ankle injury and was transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The teenage girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

caboolture crash qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capacity increased at new Catholic school as spots fill fast

        premium_icon Capacity increased at new Catholic school as spots fill fast

        News Places are filling fast at the region’s newest school, set to open next year. Here’s how much it will cost to send your kids there in its foundation year.

        IN COURT: The 52 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 52 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        Crime The Gatton Star publishes a list of those appearing in the Toogoolawah Magistrates...

        Drunken man alarms public with appalling driving

        premium_icon Drunken man alarms public with appalling driving

        Crime A drink driving repeat offender won’t be driving for a very long time after he was...