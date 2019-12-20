Menu
Lanes on the Riverside Expressway are closed after a car exploded into flames forcing diversions and delays.
Lanes on the Riverside Expressway are closed after a car exploded into flames forcing diversions and delays.
Holiday chaos as car bursts into flames on busy expressway

by Danielle O’Neal
20th Dec 2019 2:01 PM
A car has exploded into flames on the Riverside Expressway after a crash, forcing diversions and causing major delays.

Northbound lanes are closed with diversions in place through the city after the car was destroyed by fire under the Kurilpa Bridge just after 1pm.

The fire was brought under control at 1.26pm however the heat has impacted part of the bridge.

Police said traffic is being diverted to Turbot St and delays are building with traffic backed up into Woolloongabba.

The car fire has caused chaos.
The car fire has caused chaos.

Paramedics are on scene with no reported patients.

One firefighting crew is on scene.

It comes as major roads in and around Brisbane are becoming clogged with commuters making an early run out of town for the festive season.

A car has exploded into flames on the Riverside Expressway. Photo: Kevin Henriquez
A car has exploded into flames on the Riverside Expressway. Photo: Kevin Henriquez

Paramedics were called to a car which spun out on the Bruce Highway northbound near Caboolture.

It is understood the car pulled up after a tyre blow out.

No one was injured but the incident caused some delays.

Earlier, there were delays on the Gateway Motorway northbound following a car rollover.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Gateway Motorway northbound, near the Boondall exit, at 11am.

Why today is the least wonderful time of the year

The female driver and sole occupant of the car sustained minor abrasions to her head and lower body and was taken stable to Redcliffe Hospital.

Police said the crash was cleared at 11.30am and all lanes were open, but traffic was backed up on the motorway from Boondall to Nundah.

A vehicle has caught fire on the Riverside Expressway in Brisbane. Picture: Jen Dudley-Nicholson
A vehicle has caught fire on the Riverside Expressway in Brisbane. Picture: Jen Dudley-Nicholson
Flames engulf a car on the Riverside Expressway. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Flames engulf a car on the Riverside Expressway. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

