Menu
Login
Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Noosa North Shore this afternoon. Pictured: Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Noosa North Shore this afternoon. Pictured: Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland. Patrick Woods
News

Car ablaze at popular beach campground

Amber Hooker
by
3rd Oct 2018 2:11 PM

A BURNT out car blocking a popular beach campground is being towed after it caught alight this afternoon.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived at Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore to find the vehicle "well involved" after an emergency call about 1pm.

They extinguished the fire about 1.37pm, but a spokeswoman said they remained on scene.

She said attempts were being made to tow the vehicle from the main thoroughfare of traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

car fire noosa north shore qfes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Australia's cancer patterns revealed on interactive atlas

    Australia's cancer patterns revealed on interactive atlas

    News Southeast Queensland was recorded to have one of the highest rates of melanoma, with diagnosis in Gatton 49per cent higher than the Australian average

    • 3rd Oct 2018 4:30 PM
    Forecasters predict a wet weekend

    Forecasters predict a wet weekend

    News An upper trough and associated surface trough was moving east.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    Girls will get their chance to shine on footy field

    Girls will get their chance to shine on footy field

    News Interest for the three sides has been strong.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    New biosecurity program seen as a game changer

    New biosecurity program seen as a game changer

    News National recognition for the scheme was announced last week.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners