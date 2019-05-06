Capturing light from dark skies

BIG RED: Murray Fox knew he wanted to incorporate the tractor into his photography when he first saw it.

HE DESCRIBES himself as a photographer - not by trade but by passion.

Murray Fox, the brains behind the breathtaking tractor image Big Red, said he travelled from his home in Ipswich to his friend's property in the Lockyer Valley to create the image.

He said he used a process called light painting to illuminate the tractor and stitched two separate photos together.

"You take a long exposure and use a torch to light up the subject,” he said.

"You're basically painting with light. Because it's a long-exposure, waving that torch around, it takes a little time for that light to hit the camera and show up which gives you time to paint around.”

Basing himself in Ipswich, Mr Fox is well-positioned to access a varied arsenal of locations, each offering him a unique vantage point and opportunity to create something new.

"There are so many fantastic little hidden pockets and farming areas and hill areas,” he said.

"You've got such a variety and it's so close to home that after years of chasing photos I'm still finding new places.”

To scout locations, Mr Fox made a habit of exploring an area after a shoot, making sure to leave no rock unturned.

He spoke to local farmers and residents to gain access to areas most people weren't able to access.

He said he focused on three main types of photos: landscapes, storm and weather, and night-scapes.

Mr Fox has been photographing the night sky for many years, first getting behind the lens more than 10 years ago.

"I got into photography as most people do,” he said.

"I thought I'd take some photos of the sunrise and it blossomed from there.”

In the past few months he began the hunt for particularly interesting subjects to shoot.

"Mainly rural machinery and buildings and that type of thing,” he said.

"I really wanted to do them as what I would call a night-scape portrait.”