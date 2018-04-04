Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

WHAT A RUSH: Batonbearer Michael Vaughan runs with the baton as a part of the Queen's Baton Relay that passed through Gatton on Thursday, March 29.

WHAT A RUSH: Batonbearer Michael Vaughan runs with the baton as a part of the Queen's Baton Relay that passed through Gatton on Thursday, March 29. Lachlan McIvor

IT was a long time coming but all the hard work and meticulous planning that went into organising the Queen's Baton Relay leg through Gatton over the past two years proved worth the effort.

With the baton safely locked up and ready for the next step of its journey to Ipswich, Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan could not hide her excitement at how things had unfolded.

"I'd say it's been two years (of planning) before it was even publicly announced,” Cr Milligan said.

"It was only myself and a handful of people that knew about it.

"To see it all come together is amazing.”

Cr Milligan was delighted to see the response from the community throughout the day, with people lining the streets to cheer on batonbearers and filling up the Gatton Showgrounds for the proceeding celebrations.

"It's validation for everyone's hard work but it just epitomises the whole spirit of the games and it epitomises the spirit of who we are here in the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Milligan said.

"I love the coming together of days like this - it's magic.”

She believed those selected as batonbearers were a great representation of the Lockyer Valley.

"What a great spread of who we are ... there's mums, there's dads, there's grandparents, there's kids,” she said.

"I knew I'd be excited but I didn't know I'd be this excited today.”

