Capacity increased at new Catholic school as spots fill fast

Sophia College in Plainland is under construction. It will open next year.

Sophia College in Plainland is under construction. It will open next year.

A NEW Catholic high school set to welcome students next year has increased its initial enrolment capacity due to a high demand for places.

Sophia College in Plainland is under construction on the corner of Otto and Gehrke roads on a 19ha lot.

It will welcome its first classes of Year 7 students in 2021 and grow by one year level every year after.

An enrolment office is set up just down the road at the Plainland Plaza shopping complex.

Foundation principal named at new Catholic High School

Foundation principal Narelle Dobson said she was very pleased with the level of interest shown so far by local families who want their kids to be foundation students.

"We've increased our initial enrolment capacity because of the demand," she said.

"We have students at various stages of the enrolment process but we expect to have close to 100 students enrolled for our first year.

"The interest levels are exciting because they show the need for a Catholic education from Prep until Year 12 for families of the valley.

"It will be our privilege to watch our students grow through an inclusive, affordable education that offers integrated curriculum."

Plans for Plainland's Sophia College, which is located on the corner of Otto and Gehrke roads.

The first slab was poured on site early last month.

"The buildings are now beginning to emerge," Ms Dobson said.

"All of the foundation work has been done and frames have been erected including for our multipurpose centre.

"By the time January comes around, we'll have a brand new school with modern amenities that will become an important part of this community.

"We will be fully operational for our opening day."

REVEALED: Detailed plans for new Plainland Bunnings Warehouse

It will cost parents $3000 a year, or $750 a term, to send one child to Sophia College next year but sibling discounts are available.

Parents will be offered discounts for every subsequent child they enrol.

Enrolment for a second child will cost $2,036.25 a year, $1,707.50 for a third child, $1,378.75 for a fourth child and $1050 for a fifth child.

In situations where a family has students at other Brisbane Catholic Education schools, a discount may be arranged with agreement of both schools.

Families with limited financial capacity may be eligible for concession.