An advertisement on the back of a bus is causing a huge stir on social media, and the company behind the “cheeky” ad is standing by it.
‘Can’t believe my eyes’: Cheeky JobKeeper bus ad concerns

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Oct 2020 9:35 AM

A photo of an advertisement on the back of a bus urging Australians to splash their JobSeeker payments on a boob job is dividing the internet.

The image was posted to Instagram on Friday, and hundreds have commented their outrage.

An account by the name of The bell Tower Times posted the photo, with bentooooo_box commenting after someone had questioned if the photo was even real: "It's real … couldn't believe my eyes when I was driving behind it this morning."

Social media users have reacted strongly to the controversial ad on the back of a bus.
The private account has "West Aus" in the bio, suggesting the photo was snapped in Western Australia.

Others were quick to criticise the controversial advertisement.

"$10 bucks says this is the most rear ended bus in Perth today," one Instagram user said.

Another wrote: "Damn someone approved and designed this pitch."

Cosmetique is the company listed on the advertisement. It has five stores across Western Australia as well as outlets in Victoria and Queensland.

In a statement provided to NCA NewsWire, Cosmetique said the advertisement was designed to be "facetious and memorable" and "to put a smile on people's faces".

"It is not designed as a financial guide. We do not advocate for anyone to take financial advice from material printed at the back of a bus," they said.

It then went on to list the services Cosmetique provided.

"Overlooking the cheeky content in the advertisement, we offer breast augmentation surgeries from $5990 all inclusive," they said

Originally published as 'Can't believe my eyes': Cheeky bus ad

jobkeeper plastic surgery

