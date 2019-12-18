Canon EOS RP review: Great camera for the price

CANON'S EOS RP camera offers full-frame capability in a compact size with an affordable price tag. But it doesn't tick all the boxes.



This is a camera designed for those wanting to get into some serious photography without blowing the budget.



But it's probably suited to those who have a range of Canon lenses at their disposal, as the lenses made specifically for it are not cheap.



The 26 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor captures some stunning images, particularly when coupled with some of the new RF lenses.



It features a fast and accurate focus system including eye tracking as well as some very impressive specifications for very low light conditions.



For those wanting to make the most of their images post the shoot, EOS RP uses the CR3 14-bit RAW file format, as well as a compact RAW option to save approximately 40 per cent on the file size of standard RAW files.

There's also a Creative Assist options which allows editing of photos using a range of filters and effects within the camera for instant sharing on social media.



The magnesium alloy chassis body weight just 485 grams so it's a camera that you can take anyway, particularly on your travels.



The continuous shooting rate of up to 5 frames per second is more than adequate for most people, though it drops to four frames when using Canon's Servo auto focus system which continually tracks your subject.

One of the most frustrating things I found to use was the screen focus system. I prefer to shoot using the eye viewfinder and while there is a 'touch and drag' option to use the screen to choose your focus point while looking through the viewfinder, I found it clunky.



As a mate of mine, who is a long-time Canon user pointed out, they would be better to keep the button system used on other higher end Canon cameras.



That said, the high resolution 7.5-cm Vari-Angle touch screen offers very easy access to the full range of menu options and with time, anyone should be able to master the focus system easily, particularly if you just like using the big screen.



Canon says its dual pixel CMOS AF system offers focus as fast 0.05 seconds and accuracy with up to 4779 selectable AF positions over a wide frame area of up to 88 per cent x 100 per cent.



Once you've got your images, it's easy to instantly share them with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and Wi-FI. You can also use the Canon Connect App to control camera settings, see a live view or shoot images and video remotely.

With its DIGIC 8 processor, the EOS RP can capture movies in up to 4K resolution at 25 fps and Full HD at 60 fps.



Features include 4K time-lapse, interval timer, Movie Servo AF and HDR movies. The camera has Movie Digital IS providing 5-axis movie stabilisation to counteract shake when footage is captured handheld. There are also microphone and headphone jacks help to capture and monitor better quality audio.



We tested the EOS RP with a RF 35mm F/1.8L Macro IS STM lens which sells online for about $600, the RF 28-70mm F2 L USM which sells for about $3500 and the RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM which sells for $1100.



When the EOS RP was first announced, Canon said six full-frame RF lenses would be released this year, bringing the total number of 10.



We found the 24-240mm particularly good to work with. Given it's size and weight, it is ideal for travel and offers an extraordinary range of shots.



One of the big selling points of Canon's cameras is its five year warranty in Australia.

We've seen some great specials on this camera set up online with the body and adapter for other Canon lens combo about $1800 while you can get it with a basic 24 to 240mm lens for about $2700.



You'd also want to make sure you buy an extra battery with your purchase as the battery that comes with it won't get you through a full day of shooting, especially if you're doing some video.



Other options worth a look are the Sony a7 III which is available with a basic zoom kit for a similar price and 24-105mm lens.

The EOS 6D Mark II is a more robust alternative to the RP with a superior battery life, though the autofocus system is said to be better on the RP.

The Nikon D750 is also another good option in the same sort of price range with better RAW image quality and sports performance.



But for those new to the game, or wanting to take their photography to the next level, the Canon EOS RP is a well priced all round package, particularly if are familiar with the Canon products.

EOS RP Key Features:

· 26.2 Megapixel full frame CMOS sensor

· Lightweight body with magnesium alloy chassis

· Dual Pixel CMOS AF

· 4K Movie

· DIGIC 8 processor

· Three EF-EOS R adapter options enabling compatibility with EF and EF-S lenses

· Wi-Fi and Bluetooth



