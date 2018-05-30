400 JOBS: Cannery now close to sealing the deal

PROGRESS: Signs are looking positive for the long planned Grantham Cannery, with Lockyer Valley Fruit and Vegetable Processing Company director Colin Dorber (centre) hinting 2018 will be the make or break year for the project.

PROGRESS: Signs are looking positive for the long planned Grantham Cannery, with Lockyer Valley Fruit and Vegetable Processing Company director Colin Dorber (centre) hinting 2018 will be the make or break year for the project. Amy Lyne / Gatton Star

SEVEN years of hard work might finally have a result for the Lockyer Valley - with signs looking positive for the proposed Grantham Cannery.

A flurry of activity on the cannery's Facebook page caused much speculation, with one cryptic post standing out in particular:

"Seven years ago today the campaign for the Cannery began. Wow it's beginning to look like we made it."

Lockyer Valley Fruit and Vegetable Processing Company director Colin Dorber was tight-lipped on details, but said if the project was ever to happen it would be this year.

"We believe that the financial climate, the economic climate, the need for high quality agricultural food processing and the like in the Lockyer Valley is now recognised in the sorts of places where real money is available to make this happen," Mr Dorber said.

"All of the current signs say there will be an outcome, a positive outcome, this calendar year, and that the outcome will deliver on the seven-plus years of work that we've done to date."

But Mr Dorber would not be drawn on specifics, saying only that the devil was in the detail with a project like this.

"We've had three false starts where people we thought were people of genuine quality and intentions turned out not to have the capacity or the stomach or the grit to see it through," he said.

"That has changed dramatically in 2018, and we certainly don't think that the types of discussions we are now involved in are with people other than those of the very highest calibre that mean what they say, when they say it."

Mr Dorber claims the proposed plant at Grantham would create more than 400 jobs and when operational produce as much as $120 million worth of fruit and vegetables each year.

"We can do it in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways, based on employment in the valley for Australians in the valley," he said.

"It's a no brainer, and it has been a no brainer since the beginning."

Mr Dorber declined to set a time frame for an announcement and said we would just have to wait.

"I've left the door open till December 31 and I guess I better keep it that wide open," he said.