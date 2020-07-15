Cannabis, pipe found in drug drivers cars

Police have issued three drug-related driving infringements this week. FILE IMAGE.

Police have issued three drug-related driving infringements this week. FILE IMAGE.

THREE drivers have been busted by police for drug-related matters in Toogoolawah and Esk, along with a number of other drivers breaking the rules.

Drug Charges

Police stopped an 18-year-old man from Bli Bli when driving through Esk, and searched his vehicle in relation to dangerous drugs.

After searching the man’s car, police found cannabis and other property.

He will appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court in August.

Esk police also busted a 55-year-old Ellen Grove man for possessing a cannabis smoking pipe.

The item was seized, and he will appear in Toogoolawah court next month.

Two men from Kingaroy were stopped in Esk, and later charged with drug related matters.

The 23-year-old and 36-year-old will both appear in court next month.

Following a roadside RBT, a 46-year-old man tested positive when driving through Esk.

He was transported to Esk Police Station, where he was charged with drink driving and will appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court next month.

Licence Charges

Police found a 25-year-old man driving through Patrick Estate with a suspended licence.

The man’s driver’s licence had been suspended due to allocation of demerit points.

He is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 28.

A 27-year-old man caught driving through Venor will also appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court for driving on a licence that had exceeded its demerit point allocation.

His vehicle was immobilised for seven days.

Lost Keys

A set of keys has been handed in to the Esk Police Station. If you believe you may have lost your keys, please contact the station on 5424 1100 during open hours Monday to Thursday.