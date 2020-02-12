Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s controversial door-to-door program comes to a halt

        premium_icon Council’s controversial door-to-door program comes to a halt

        News DESPITE wanting to push on with door-to-door inspections, council has pulled the pin on its controversial dog program

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime QPS is about to undergo one of its biggest restructures.

        Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        premium_icon Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        News MOTHER Nature helped foil the plans of two criminals armed with guns

        Cyclone Uesi nothing but a storm in a teacup for Lockyer

        premium_icon Cyclone Uesi nothing but a storm in a teacup for Lockyer

        News You might want to tie down your backyard table and chairs but sandbags are not...