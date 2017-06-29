Candy's breast cancer awareness mission

CRAFTY CAUSE: Gatton's Candy Hendry shows off breast cancer awareness doll Lucy, made after her mother.

ONE GATTON lady's heartfelt creativity is shining through in the most innovative of ways.

For the last year, Candy Hendry has been transforming barbie dolls into inspiring women to auction off and raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Using only second-hand materials and Barbie dolls she's fetched from local op shops, Ms Hendry hand-sews her doll's outfits, transplants their hair and even makes their shoes.

Among her growing collection is Diana Ross, Kate Middleton, Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga and Mary Queen of Scots.

"Raising money for breast cancer is my focus because I've lost my mother and sister to it,” she said.

"I never really got over it so making these dolls is a way to get it out.”

The first doll the Scottish national made represented her mother Lucy.

"My mum lasted 10 years and she fought every inch of her life,” she said.

CRAFTY CAUSE: Gatton's Candy Hendry shows off her Diana Ross and Kate Middleton breast cancer awareness dolls . Francis Witsenhuysen

"I'll be happy if I can save one girl who realises what the dolls represent and understands she needs to check herself when she's older.”

With a natural knack for designing, Ms Hendry's nickname used to be needle Nancy.

My mother had crushed velvet curtains and when I was young I cut the bottom off them and made dresses for my dolls,” she said.

"Mum said 'where did you get that dress its gorgeous?'.

"Every time I make something people come up and admire it, it's been like that all my life.”

So far Ms Hendry has run three private breast cancer awareness doll auctions, though admitted she needed help to get her public fundraising off the ground.

"I need help to get these dolls out there,” she said.

Though unfortunately someone recently stole a case which had about 20 of her beautiful one-off dolls in it.

"Someone stole it last Wednesday from the Gatton caravan park,” she said.

"The case is autumn coloured with roses on it, I will pay a reward if it's found.”

If you can help Nancy, have seen her case or would like to buy a doll, please phone 0403 659 508 today.