Candidates square off in final week

MEET AND GREET: Candidates for the seat of Lockyer fired up the Fernvale Futures Centre on Monday night ahead of the state election on November 25. Contributed/Paul Heymans

UPDATE: Tensions appear to be rising ahead of election day as conflicting reports emerged on Wednesday of an alleged incident on Tuesday at Gatton's pre-polling station.

Jackie Savage, the wife of One Nation candidate Jim Savage, claimed a verbal altercation occurred between herself and LNP candidate Jim McDonald about mid-morning outside the early-voting booths on Railway Street.

Mr McDonald said a conversation did take place, but that it was not heated or personally motivated.

WEDNESDAY 8AM: Lively debate kicked off the final week of the election campaign in the Lockyer as all five candidates put their best pitch to an audience in Fernvale on Monday (scroll down for videos).

Somerset Regional Business Alliance president Mark Wells, who chaired the forum, said about 50 people enjoyed a robust discussion.

"The issues discussed fell into either a broad, philosophical question of 'Why should I trust you?' or specifically about building infrastructure around the area," Mr Wells said.

"There was a lot of concern about the Brisbane Valley Highway, it comes up every election and rightly so, since most people use it every day."

LNP candidate Jim McDonald has been campaigning hard, with the party announcing several Lockyer-specific policies, including power rebates for farmers, funding increases for schools, and an upgrade to Lowood's police station.

"The Fernvale forum further confirmed that my understanding of the Lockyer Valley is transferable to the people in Fernvale and Lowood," he said.

One Nation contender Jim Savage responded with his own promises, which include commitments to ensuring water security, reducing power prices and funding for local infrastructure projects.

"People aren't confused where I stand... I think people want leaders, right or wrong, to stand by their decisions," he said.

Labor candidate Nicole Lincoln was not daunted by polls suggesting voters largely saw the Lockyer election as a choice between the LNP and One Nation, and emphasised the Palaszczuk Government's initiatives like the first home owners grant and support for youth services.

"It's really the only way ahead for our young people, and I think Labor has done a good job of representing the people of Queensland," she said.

Independent Tony Parr acknowledged it was unlikely for him to win a seat, but said he hoped the winning candidate would listen to his ideas of reforming the family law system and opposing the Adani coal mine.

"My issues come from what I firmly believe in and I do feel that we need to focus on what's important, which for me is my children's future," he said.

Ian Simons represented The Greens on Monday night and took the opportunity to emphasis his party's promise for affordable housing and lower power prices.

"People are having their power turned off because they can't afford their bills... their wages are falling behind inflation and they're hurting," he said.

Scroll down for videos of the candidates' 10-minute pitch to the forum, supplied by the Somerset Regional Business Alliance.

