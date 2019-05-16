Candidates leave local council in the dark

NO CONTACT: Just one Wright candidate made the effort to contact the LVRC.

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has a wishlist for the next federal government, but just one Wright candidate has made the effort to contact them.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said independent candidate for Wright Innes Larkin was the only one to introduce himself and further understand the priorities of the Lockyer Valley.

Water, road safety, flood mitigation and monitoring infrastructure projects are just a few of the priorities the council want addressed by the next federal government.

Katter's Australian Party candidate Matthew Tomlinson said he would make an effort to contact the council before the election, but hadn't yet had the time.

Mr Tomlinson said he prioritised meeting with farmers and community members while campaigning and working full-time, but the council would be his next stop.

Conservative National candidate Rod Smith said he didn't intend to contact the council. He said they could contact him if they wished.

In the council's wishlist, the council outlined intentions to work with the federal government to ensure the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail project was monitored.

"There are concerns and uncertainty in the community over the proposals for planned alignments,” the wishlist read.

The council urged the next federal government to monitor impacts and compensate accordingly.

Region's biggest problems

In a statement to the Gatton Star, the council listed additional water as the first issue on the list.

"Given the importance of the agricultural industry to our region, increased water security is fundamental to regional economic development,” the statement read.

"Additional water to the region will enhance productivity, employment and broader community benefits.”

With a business case considering how to best deliver additional water to the region in progress, the council was aware of the role the future government would play.

"It is anticipated that a positive detailed business case will lead to the need for funding from the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund,” the statement read.

"Accordingly, decision- makers at a federal level willneed to be supportive of an anticipated application for funding under the NWIDF.”

Warrego Highway safety and connectivity was thenext concern of the council.

"Several key intersections in the Lockyer Valley are considered safety risks and commitment is sought for future highway planning and grade separation solutions within the region,” the statement read.

The third issue on the list was flood mitigation and resilience.

The council called on the federal government to help with funding to ensure the flood resilience of the community.

Monitoring the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Project and the Southeast Queensland City Deal were the final two agendas on the wishlist.