Candidates gear up for tough election campaign

POLITICAL passions have fired up in the Lockyer electorate as candidates hit the streets for week two of the campaign.

As candidates on all sides got to work meeting people from their regions, one group of voters also took on an unusual responsibility and vowed to protect banners and signs representing One Nation candidate Jim Savage.

Mr Savage said the group, who were primarily from Papua New Guinea, had promised to help secure the signs after a number around the area were defaced or stolen.

"Because I was in PNG for a many many years and I speak their language, they've taken ownership of me,” he said.

"Basically, what they're saying is they're all residents here now even though they weren't born here and just because they weren't born here doesn't mean they don't have the full respect of the Lockyer Valley and an equal say.”

Mr Savage promised to support the Grantham cannery proposal, allow hunting in state forests with a new licence and install a children's pool at the Lockyer Valley Aquatic and Sports Centre.

LNP candidate Jim McDonald pounded the pavement for his new campaign advertisement following last week's policy announcements pledging to lift the payroll tax threshold for small and medium businesses and reconstruction of the Cran Bridge at Stockyard Creek.

He said regional Queenslanders had been suffering from a lack of new infrastructure projects recently.

Meanwhile, Labor contender Nicole Lincoln promoted policies on reducing the cost of living, job-creation and small business support around Fernvale with her official campaign launch scheduled for Thursday evening, November 9.

Greens candidate Ian Simons spent the week highlighting his key areas of interests; housing affordability, water security, electricity prices and corporate interests in politics.

"I really want to make a difference for small businesses, which just don't have the same political clout as the big end of town,” he said.

"There is a critical, urgent need to remove corporate interests from politics - to ban political corporate donations.”

"To put people back at the center, where voters are given genuine influence over what happens.”

Names were drawn for ballot papers yesterday after the Star's deadline. A full list of candidates for Lockyer, Nanango and West Ipswich electorates will be published next edition on November 15.