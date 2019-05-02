Day of scandal: candidates drop like flies

One of the sleazy pics that emerged today.

Another day, another political scandal - or in this case, at least five.

Candidate controversies have come thick and fast, from homophobic attacks, to anti-Muslim and sexist posts.

If you're having trouble keeping track of candidate shenanigans and scandals, we've provided you a summary.

SACHIN JOSHI, LIBERAL CANDIDATE FOR PATERSON

Liberal hopeful Sachin Joshi was caught saying women are to blame for the gender pay gap because they lack initiative and skill.

The Sydney Morning Herald has published a series of remarks made by Mr Joshi, including his belief that women aren't interested in "money matters and other business-related stuff".

"The main reason for the gender gap lies in the active interest (or lack of it) towards business skills/responsibilities," he wrote on his LinkedIn candidate profile last October.

Mr Joshi, who works as a business coach, also claimed that "women doctors" were less active and interested in pursuing business skills.

"In my interaction with many female doctors, I have observed that they put lesser priority on understanding money matters, dealing with staff issues, managing commercial aspects and other business-related 'stuff'," he wrote.

Labor MP Meryl Swanson holds the seat on a 10 per cent margin after winning it at the 2016 election. Prior to that, it was a safe Liberal electorate.

PETER KILLIN, LIBERAL CANDIDATE FOR WILLS

Peter Killin has resigned endorsing an extraordinary homophobic attack on prominent backbencher Tim Wilson.

Mr Killin made the remarks about Mr Wilson in the comments section of a blog by Christian right-wing figure Bill Muehlenberg, as first reported in The Age.

Another commenter, Michael Taouk, was complaining that the Liberal Party wasn't doing enough to "remove preselection from that notorious homosexual Tim Wilson".

Mr Killin replied: "Your observations about Mr T Wilson, federal member for Goldstein, are most pertinent at this point. Many of us will recall he was the openly homosexual who proposed to his boyfriend in parliment [sic]."

Victorian Liberal candidate Peter Killin has now resigned over anti-gay comments.

He lobbied fellow conservative Liberals to do more to prevent gay people from being elected.

"ONE LOUSY VOTE!" he said of Mr Wilson's preselection.

"So, if you and I were there to participate in preselection the result = no homosexual MP."

Mr Killin has also said he believes "the homosexual lifestyle" is "distressingly dangerous" and carries "appalling health risks".

JEREMY HEARN, LIBERAL CANDIDATE FOR ISAACS

Jeremy Hearn was disendorsed as the Liberal's candidate for Isaacs after a series of anti-Muslim comments were unearthed.

He wrote taxpayers should stop funding Muslim schools because they were plotting a "rebellion against the government".

"A Muslim is a person who subscribes to an ideology which requires the following: killing or enslavement of the citizens of Australia if they do not become Muslim, replacing the Australian Government and legal systems with sharia, lying about their purposes to conceal their activities," he wrote in a comment on an article published by Quadrant.

Jeremy Hearn criticised Muslims in a series of comments online.

He was dumped by the Liberal party this morning.

Mr Hearn wrote that "no oath of allegiance from a person following such an ideology can or should be accepted by the Australian Government", and that Muslims were "clearly people of bad character".

He also said Islamic ideology called for the "killing or enslavement of the citizens of Australia".

Mr Hearn later apologised for the comments when they were unearthed by the Herald Sun.

Mr Hearn was dumped this morning after Labor shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus demanded Prime Minister Scott Morrison remove the candidate. Liberal party members also said his comments were "appalling".

Dumped Liberal candidate Jeremy Hearn on the right.

LUKE CREASEY, LABOR'S CANDIDATE FOR MELBOURNE

Luke Creasey has apologised for sharing rape jokes and pornography on his Facebook page.

Running in the seat of Melbourne against Greens incumbent Adam Bandt, Mr Creasey was sprung for a series of questionable posts exposed by The Australian.

Among the content was a rape joke that played on the Carly Rae Jepson hit Call Me Maybe.

"Hey I just met you, if you don't date me, you'll go to prison, I'll say you raped me," the meme read.

The meme Luke Creasey posted in 2012.

In 2012, he shared a meme that said: "Complains refugees waste tax dollars / Uses Centrelink money to buy drugs and alcohol."

Another post linked to pornographic material.

Mr Creasey also took a swipe at the working class in the Sutherland Shire in Sydney's south, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the sitting MP.

"Endorsement by those who call the Sutherland Shire home is not something that anyone with decency should aspire to," he wrote about Mr Morrison.

Mr Creasey apologised after the revelations.

"It's been brought to my attention that some posts I shared on social media several years ago when I was in my early 20s have been circulated," he said in a statement.

"What I said was stupid, immature and in no way reflects the views I hold today. I apologise for these posts which have been removed."

Opposition leader Bill Shorten with Labor’s candidate for Melbourne, Luke Creasey. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

ROSS MACDONALD, ONE NATION CANDIDATE FOR LEICHHARDT

Another candidate for One Nation has been embroiled in a sleazy scandal after social media posts emerged overnight of him groping the breast of a woman while on holiday in Thailand and sharing bizarre, sexual images.

Ross Macdonald, running for the right-wing party in the Queensland seat of Leichhardt, is the latest political hopeful to face questions about their treatment of women.

Sexist posts on social media depicting him grabbing the breasts of women while on holiday in Thailand were published in the Cairns Post today.

The bizarre posts come in the wake of Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson quitting over secret footage in a strip club.

It raises further questions about Pauline Hanson's candidate vetting process.

In this one he wrote: ‘What a heart.’

And in case that wasn't enough, there are a few other candidates who have made headlines today. Keep in mind, there are still two and a half weeks of the campaign to go.

WAYNE KURNOTH, LABOR'S DUMPED SENATE HOPEFUL

Mr Kurnoth was the number two Senate pick in the Northern Territory until Monday, when he quit over his anti-Semitic Facebook posts about wild conspiracy theories.

The dumped candidate believes an alien race of Jewish lizard shapeshifters secretly controls the world.

Those posts came just days after he was forced to apologise for an Islamic State-inspired cartoon of an ABC journalist being beheaded by Malcolm Turnbull.

Bill Shorten denied having met dumped Mr Kurnoth but then we found a picture of the pair of them.

ANGUS TAYLOR, LIBERAL ENERGY MINISTER

More laughable than controversial, Mr Taylor was sprung making a positive comment about himself, from himself, presumably because he forgot to login to his fake Facebook account.

STEWART HINE, UNITED AUSTRALIA PARTY CANDIDATE FOR NICHOLLS

Mr Hine tried to swap favourable media coverage for some of Clive Palmer's advertising dollars.

ANDREW HASTIE, LIBERAL MP FOR CANNING

Mr Hastie continues to insist he never met with right-wing extremist and convicted criminal Neil Erikson, despite his Liberal colleague Ian Goodenough saying he did.

GLADYS LIU, LIBERAL CANDIDATE FOR CHISHOLM

Ms Liu referenced being an AFL ambassador, not once but twice during the campaign, despite quitting that role last year.