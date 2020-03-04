Former council employee to contest councillor race

A FORMER council employee has plans to return to the council chamber in a new role after putting her hand up to run in the March 28 election.

Kylee Isidro spent five years with Somerset Regional Council as its customer service team leader, a position she left last year, and now wants to step up to take on a bigger role for the region.

She said her time in council gave her an appreciation for how important local government was for communities.

"I do love council - there's a lot of critics out there who are very against council for a lot of reasons," Ms Isidro said.

She said she wanted to maintain the area's rural amenity while also bringing new business and opportunity to the Somerset.

"We need to keep that shop local support, but also (bring) new developments into the region … it's not just the current locals, it's bringing new growth into the area," she said.

Ms Isidro also hoped to help bring better services to the region, particularly for the ageing population who faced having to leave the area in order to access better care.

"We do need those facilities rather than families having to send their loved ones outside the region," she said.

"I'd be devastated if I had to send my father outside of the region because there's no spaces for him in Somerset, so I think why not bring that to us?"

She also pledged to work on boosting the employment opportunities for Somerset's youth.

Having lived and worked in the UK and Zimbabwe, Ms Isidro said she would bring a wealth of life experiences with her to council, and at just 40 years of age, believes she can better connect with the region's younger voters.

"I am probably younger than most of the (candidates) … I don't see that as a stopper in any way," she said.