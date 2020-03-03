CANDIDATE: Residents as important as roads, rates, rubbish

ONCE MORE: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Michael Hagan is fighting for another term in council. Picture: Dominic Elsome

ONCE MORE: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Michael Hagan is fighting for another term in council. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A SENSE of “obligation” has spurred a sitting councillor to put up his hand once more for his job.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan will contest the upcoming election and hopes to continue his work for another four years.

“We’re not finished – we’ve got a long way to go,” Mr Hagan said.

“But we’ve set up a strong foundation to go forward and I think the next four years is really promising.”

He felt the council had worked well for the community during the past four years and gone a long way to building bridges with residents.

“In 2016, there was a lot of disharmony in the community, a lot of anger. And people wanted council to be more receptive,” he said.

“We’ve worked towards those goals … we share those goals, so we’ve come together.”

Paying down the region’s debt and setting in a secure financial position had been highlights of the past term – and Mr Hagan was excited for the next four years when the hard work would start to pay off.

He also believed the relationship between the ratepayers and the council was one of the most important aspects on the job, and pledged to continuing fostering it.

“The thing we heard last time was roads, rates, rubbish – council needs to get back to that.

“Well, what people forgot to say there’s a fourth R, and that’s residents,” he said.

“You need to take them on the journey. You need to be involved with the community.”

He believed the biggest challenge in the coming term would be to continue building a sustainable financial base at the council to “weather whatever is thrown at us”.