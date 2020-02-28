Menu
STEP UP: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Regina Samykanu Vuthapanich is making her third attempt at council. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Candidate pledges to freeze rate rises, councillor wages

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
IT'S her third tilt at a council seat, and this time Regina Vuthapanich isn't holding back - pledging to freeze rate rises and councillor wages.

She's spent years working the agriculture sectors as well as nursing and aged care, and now wants to bring her passion for the community to the council chamber.

The decision to stand for council wasn't made overnight either.

"(I didn't) wake up one day and said hey, I'm gonna throw my hat in - was strategic plan of getting to know the town, getting to know what it needs and what it wants," Regina said.

She says she is 'not in it for the money', but rather wants to better her community.

And it seems she's willing to literally put her money where her mouth is, pledging to work to reduce council costs and give residents rate-relief.

"I would like to freeze councillors' wages … I think we've got to lead by example," she said.

"Also, to freeze rates for four years - that one term."

Building infrastructure for the growing community was also top priority, as well as combating homelessness and improving aged care for the region.

"We do not seem to have enough beds in all our age care," she said.

"We have an ageing community, so we really need to step up our game."

She also pledged to foster the region as a "university city".

"The biggest thing that (I) want to push for is that making sure that people as soon as they come here, they recognise that it's a university city," she said.

council candidate local council elections 2020 lockyer valley council elections lockyer valley regional council regina vuthapanich
Gatton Star

