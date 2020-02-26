Menu
ROUND TWO: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Candidate hopes to continue guiding council on ‘right path’

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
26th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
THE YOUNGEST councillor in Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s history is banking on his youth, and work to reduce the organisation’s debt, to help him win a second term.

Chris Wilson was just 31 when he was elected in 2016, and said his relatively young age compared to other councillors was a big positive for the council.

“I feel like I’m young enough to still connect with our youth, but I guess old enough to have enough respect for our history and heritage and to be able to communicate with our older residents,” Cr Wilson said.

An accountant by trade, he said his knowledge set him apart from other candidates.

Holding the finance and IT portfolio, Cr Wilson oversaw the reduction of the organisation’s debt by more than $11 million and wanted to continue the important work he started.

“I feel like I’m making a difference … we’ve made a lot of progress in the last four years,” he said.

“But I still think we’ve got a way to go, so I want to be part of that journey basically to see things through to have us in a good financial position.”

He said reducing the debt level while continuing to service the community was a “very delicate balancing act”.

“We’re certainly looking internally as much as possible to reduce our costs, so we can still maintain a good level service for our community.”

He was pleased with his performance in the past term but said there was always room for improvement.

“I don’t think anyone should be rating themselves a nine or a 10 because you can always do better, but I do feel like I’ve done a good job – maybe seven or eight (out of 10),” he said.

Gatton Star

