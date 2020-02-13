Menu
EXPERIENCED HANDS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Brett Qualischefski. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Candidate: Council elections shouldn’t be popularity contest

Dominic Elsome
13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
BRETT Qualischefski will be banking on his 11 years of local government experience to give him an edge in his bid for a council seat.

The Laidley local has made two previous attempts at council but believes this year will be different.

“I think with the rapid change in local government … the community, finally, are looking out and reaching out for people with qualifications and experience to face that head on,” Mr Qualischefski said.

He said his previous work managing major events and more recently as the Outdoor Supervisor for LVRC, gave him inside knowledge on the workings of council.

His big focus, if he was elected, would be balancing the need to maintain and upgrade infrastructure while keeping spending down.

“We need to ensure that our current assets are maintained to ensure the longevity or the useful life of these assets, while reducing debt,” he said.

He said reducing the council’s debt would be one of the biggest issues facing council in the coming term, and his previous experience would allow him to identify where efficiencies could be improved sustainably.

“It can’t come at just any cost – we’ve got to do it responsibly, so that we don’t jeopardise our future infrastructure,” he said.

“With my experience with the local government and my qualifications in business and finance, I can bring a fair bit to the table with that.”

He said councils had become “big business, with big responsibility and big capital”, and experienced hands were needed to steer the ship.

“I think sometimes in the past, elections have been popularity contests and I think we need to start focusing on, you know, qualifications and experience,” he said.

