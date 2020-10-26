Menu
Subscribe
Candice Warner tells all about infamous SBW tryst

by Jonathon Moran
26th Oct 2020 5:02 AM
Candice Warner has detailed her "very big mistake" of being caught in a toilet cubicle with footballer Sonny Bill Williams.

The ironwoman has spoken of the incident in an emotional interrogation scene to play out on the reality show, SAS Australia.

 

Candice Warner on SAS Australia. Picture: Nigel Wright
Candice Warner takes part in physical challenges on SAS Australia. Picture: Nigel Wright
"In my early 20s I made a very big mistake," she said.

"It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back.

"I put myself in a situation where I shouldn't have and because of that I brought embarrassment, shame to my family."

Warner, now 35, and Williams made national headlines in 2007 after the steamy toilet incident at Sydney's Clovelly Hotel.

The pair were spotted dancing and kissing at the venue before allegedly being seen in a cubicle in the male toilets. A member of the public reportedly used a mobile phone to shoot footage of the hook up.

 

Sonny Bill Williams and Candice Warner were spotted together in the toilets of a hotel in 2007. Picture: Brett Costello
She is now married to cricketer David Warner. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Now married with three children to cricketer David Warner, the tryst was brought up in 2018 when the Australian team toured South Africa and she was mocked by fans wearing Williams face masks.

On the same trip, Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were caught in a ball tampering incident that has plagued their careers.

The explosive comments came out when Warner was questioned by SAS chief instructor Ant Middleton.

Originally published as Candice Warner tells all about infamous SBW tryst



