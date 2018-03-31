Candice Warner: ‘You could hear her weeping’

Candice has been dragged through the scandal too. Picture: Twitter.

AS the mastermind behind the scandal that has brought Australian cricket to its knees broke down he gave a special mention to his wife and children.

"I want to apologise to my family, especially my wife and daughters," David Warner said at the emotional press conference this morning. "Your love means more than anything to me."

Watching on as her husband burst into tears and struggle to get his words out, Candice cut a shattered and distraught figure as she sat next to PR Queen Roxy Jacenko who is also her publicist.

One journalist in the room, the Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis, said Candice could be heard loudly weeping as her husband delivered his pre-prepared speech.

"As you can understand it's been a tough and emotional time for my wife and the kids," Warner added.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days. At the moment my priorities are to get these kids in bed, rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think."

In the lead up to the ball-tampering incident, Warner's behaviour created an environment so toxic that it culminated in the slut-shaming of his wife by an entire stadium.

Her media manager Ms Jacenko says she has nothing but admiration for her client in the face of what she's had to endure in recent weeks.

"Candice is an exceptional mother, wife and friend and given the circumstances and the barrage of online abuse is coping as best as can be expected," Jacenko told news.com.au.

"For now, her main focus is to be a support to Warner and protect her children."

David calls Candice his “rock”. Picture: Instagram.

Candice and the couple's two children accompanied Warner home, and she was photographed at a top Sydney hotel with him yesterday.

Together for five years and married for three, the honeymoon has never really ended for the pair.

He calls her his "rock" and gushes endlessly about her beauty while she raves about his hilarious sense of humour and "handsome" face.

Most of these public declarations of affection play out on Instagram, which is fitting given how they first met.

The honeymoon never really ended for these two. Picture: Instagram

David and Candice, an accomplished athlete and Ironwoman formerly known as Candice Falzon, didn't meet at a bar, or though mutual friends, or even at the gym. They met on Twitter.

"I was away in England for the Ashes and I got another message from Candice after I was involved in an incident," Warner told New Idea.

"She said: 'Just letting you know I am thinking of you and I know how hard it can be being away from home.'

"Then we just started texting and Skyping. It was bizarre."

David and Candice Warner gaze into each other’s eyes at their 2014 wedding. Picture: Instagram.

What has been described as a "whirlwind" romance followed and things got serious, fast. Within a year, Candice had given birth to their first daughter, Ivy Mae, and the pair got hitched in a lavish ceremony in Nowra on the NSW in 2014.

"How could I not have a tear in my eye when I saw Candice walk around the corner looking like the most beautiful bride in the world?" Warner reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"I was struck again by just how lucky I was to find The One - the woman I will spend the rest of my life with."