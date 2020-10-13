Candice Locke tells of Alva Beach double stabbing

A woman at the centre of grand final celebration that turned into a double stabbing had no idea her boyfriend was one of the victims, a court heard, as she recounted her version of events leading up to the tragic death of two men.

Candice Locke, 31, took to the stand at Cairns Magistrates Court today, with a "support person" in tow, to give evidence about what happened the night Thomas Davy and Corey Christensen died.

Ms Locke had no idea her boyfriend, Mr Davy, was dead until the next day when a detective told her in her police interview.

She started crying in court, along with Mr Davy's family, as the recording of this interview was played aloud.

Ms Locke revealed she had been seeing Mr Davy for about four months leading up to his death, and the pair met Mr Christensen while fishing at Alva Beach on the afternoon of September 20, 2018, when they were invited back to a street party.

Multiple witnesses at this party stated Ms Locke was drunk, and she did not dispute this in court, saying her and Mr Davy had a fight because she didn't want to leave.

A text message from Mr Davy about 9.30pm was shown to the courtroom, stating Mr Davy's frustration that she did not want to leave.

"I've told you six times I'm going and you're either too drunk to realise what I'm actually saying to you or you're stubborn as f--- … thanks for the good time so far but I guess everything good comes to an end," the message read.

About 10pm, Ms Locke said she went for a ride on a buggy with Louis Bengoa, saying in court yesterday that at some point during the ride she came off the buggy.

In her original police interview played to the courtroom, Ms Locke told the detective she was given a "shove" off the buggy and hurt her shoulder.

In court, Ms Locke said Mr Bengoa laughed at her after she fell, but she got back on and kept riding for a short time before feeling "uncomfortable".

"At the party he was warm and friendly, and then when we were on the buggy his demeanour changed … he didn't seem so warm any more," she said.

"He didn't think I was hurt … he wasn't taking me seriously."

Ms Locke said she got off and hid behind a car until Mr Bengoa returned with Mr Christensen.

Ms Locke got back on the buggy with the two men, but quickly changed her mind and told them to let her off after Mr Christensen started "laughing" at her.

She knocked on the door of the first house she found, and woke up Dean Webber, where he took her in and called an ambulance for her injury.

Ms Locke said she doesn't remember talking to two of the emergency operators, and only recalled speaking with a policeman over the phone.

She said some aspects of the night were "clearer than others".

She will continue her evidence on Tuesday.

