Cancer survivor's new platform to help him with simple goal

BE AWARE: Tim Saal's career centres around encouraging people to take care of themselves. When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, he had no choice but to take his own advice.

BE AWARE: Tim Saal's career centres around encouraging people to take care of themselves. When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, he had no choice but to take his own advice. Contributed

HE'S the face of a major Cancer Council fundraiser this year but Tim Saal has been urging people to look after themselves for his entire career.

As the face of the 2019 Lockyer Valley Relay for Life, Tim will have a new platform to motivate people to look after themselves - and to raise awareness about cancer.

The Lockyer Valley mental health practitioner said his work gave him an insight into the challenges people in rural and remote areas faced.

"There aren't as many services and people in these areas tend to be more stoic and put up with things for longer and we need to change that thinking,” Tim said.

"If someone does find a lump or feels something is abnormal, the sooner they get that checked, the better it is for prognosis and treatment and recovery time.”

Few people are in a better position than Tim to know the benefits of early intervention but, when he felt a lump on his body during his monthly check up in the shower, he put it off for two weeks.

"I travel all over Australia preaching the message about being proactive and looking after your number one asset,” Tim said.

"I had a feeling something was wrong but when it came to me personally, I dropped the ball a bit.”

Tim was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and was recently given the all clear.

He said he knew it could have been worse if he had been less proactive.

As for being the face of Relay for Life, his goal was simple - raise awareness in the community.

"If one person goes and gets checked a bit earlier than they normally would have, then I think I've been a success,” Tim said.

"And if I can help raise awareness so Relay for Life can raise much-needed funds for the Queensland Cancer Council, then I think I've done my role.”

The event will take place at the Gatton Showgrounds across September 7 and 8.

Early bird registration for Lockyer Valley Relay For Life is $30 for adults and $15 for youths until August 31. Registration during the week of Relay, or on the day, is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To register a team, volunteer, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300656585.