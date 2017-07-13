22°
Cancer survivor to lead Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 12th Jul 2017 11:33 AM
HUMBLED: Gatton's Barbara Martin is the new face of the upcoming Lockyer Valley Relay For Life.
HUMBLED: Gatton's Barbara Martin is the new face of the upcoming Lockyer Valley Relay For Life. Francis Witsenhuysen

GATTON'S Barbara Martin will lace up and lead the 2017 Relay For Life to reflect, bring hope and raise awareness for cancer sufferers, carers and survivors.

Ms Martin has been named the face of the Cancer Council Queensland event, to be held on August 19 and 20 at Gatton Showgrounds.

"I feel very humbled and I really didn't expect it,” she said.

"I've only been around Relay for two years - as team caption and organising the afternoon tea - then I decided to go in a different direction and join the committee.”

In 2013, Ms Martin was told the she had breast cancer, then more recently she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"If I hadn't have gone to that scheduled breast screen, I might not be here today,” she said.

"This is a great opportunity for me raise awareness about people getting their check-ups.”

Ms Martin, who is also president of Gatton Breast Cancer Support Group, said the event was important to not only raise vital funds - it was a chance for reflection.

"I lost my dad from melanoma 10 years ago so it always brings that up for me,” she said.

"That's why I originally got involved in Relay and I was cancer-free then.”

To register a team, volunteer or to find our more visit www.relayforlife.org.au

Gatton Star

Topics:  barbara martin cancer council queeensland gatton lockyer valley relay for life 2017

