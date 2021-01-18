Cancer steals Coast dad from young family

Steve Polwarth is flanked by wife Leah Polwarth and close friends Dean and Alice Morcombe as he holds their baby daughter Elsie Morcombe less than a week before Mr Polwarth's death.

Steve Polwarth is flanked by wife Leah Polwarth and close friends Dean and Alice Morcombe as he holds their baby daughter Elsie Morcombe less than a week before Mr Polwarth's death.

The sad news of Coast dad Steven Polwarth's death has sparked an outpouring of emotional tributes to a man widely respected in his community.

The arborist, who worked for Sunshine Coast Council, had his wife Leah and his mother beside him when he succumbed in his cancer battle on Friday.

Ms Polwarth posted to social media on Saturday telling of her husband's brave fight.

His illness stole him away from a lifetime with their son Billy, 1.

Steve Polwarth enjoys quality time with his wife Leah and their son Billy.

"He was a gentleman," she posted.

"Honourable, loving, funny.

"A son, a husband, a father to our Billy, a brother and an invaluable, loyal friend to so, so many.

"We love you Steve.

Steve and Leah Polwarth celebrate close friends Dean and Alice Morcombe's wedding.

Her post sparked a flow of emotional tributes to her husband.

The couple had documented Mr Polwarth's battle on Instagram with a series of powerful images capturing their resilience in the face of a cruel fate.

Dean Morcombe and Steve Polwarth celebrate Christmas Day in 2019.

Close friend Dean Morcombe, the older brother of slain Coast schoolboy Daniel, said he met Mr Polwarth when he auditioned for a heavy metal band nearly 14 years ago.

"I tried out for a band and he was the singer and we have been mates since then," Mr Morcombe said.

He said Mr Polwarth was very loyal to his friends.

"He wasn't shy in letting people know if they did wrong by his friends," Mr Morcombe said.

They played in bands Ablaze Withsin and Holistic for about 12 years.

Mr Polwarth was a groomsman at Mr Morcombe's wedding.

Mr Morcombe said he had visited his friend last weekend and knew then it could be the last time he saw him.

IN PHOTOS: Coast smashed by severe summer storm

Girl rescued from rough surf after storm

They made plans to catch up this weekend as well, depending on how Mr Polwarth was going.

But it was not to be.

"At least I kind of got to say goodbye," Mr Morcombe said.

"The whole way through he was so positive and calm.

"He wasn't angry at the world or angry at people."

Coast man Steve Polwarth, pictured with wife Leah, was brave in his battle with cancer.

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation also posted a tribute online to Mr Polwarth.

"Steve was the lead singer in Dean's band who performed at our Family Fun Day and Rock For Daniel fundraisers," it read.

"Steve also supported Day for Daniel and attended our Dance for Daniel many times.

"Sending our love and best wishes to his wife Leah, his one-year-old son Billie and extended family."