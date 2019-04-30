Cancer patients to get help from by tea-sipping strangers

IF HELP is what you're after, you don't have to ask twice in towns across the Somerset according to Vernor woman Pauline Watson.

For the past few years she's watched support grow for the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event she hosts at her home in support of the Cancer Council Queensland.

This month, she is gearing up to host what she hopes will be her biggest event to date.

On Sunday, May 19, Mrs Watson will invite friends, family and strangers into her home for her third annual event.

While the success will depend on the community, Mrs Watson has high hopes.

She said the support in small town communities looked to be second nature.

"Country people seem to help each other,” Mrs Watson said.

She's lived in the town for more than 40 years and said helping fellow community members appeared to be contagious.

"The morning tea has been getting bigger and bigger every year,” she said.

"So many other people want to be involved.”

Mrs Watson said donations from businesses and locals across the community were the lifeblood of the event.

On the day, an auction will be held.

Prizes will also be awarded throughout the event with all money raised going towards fighting cancer.

Last year, the event raised more than $2000 and Mrs Watson hoped to top the figure this year.

Mrs Watson urged everyone to "just turn up” to the event at the end of the month.

The event will be held in Mrs Watson's former bed and breakfast at 129 Old Fernvale Road, Vernor on May 19, from 10am.