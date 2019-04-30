Menu
Login
FLASHBACK: Gaylene Bauer, Pauline Watson and Sally Harrison prepared the event.
FLASHBACK: Gaylene Bauer, Pauline Watson and Sally Harrison prepared the event. Inga Williams
News

Cancer patients to get help from by tea-sipping strangers

Meg Bolton
by
30th Apr 2019 10:45 AM

IF HELP is what you're after, you don't have to ask twice in towns across the Somerset according to Vernor woman Pauline Watson.

For the past few years she's watched support grow for the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event she hosts at her home in support of the Cancer Council Queensland.

This month, she is gearing up to host what she hopes will be her biggest event to date.

On Sunday, May 19, Mrs Watson will invite friends, family and strangers into her home for her third annual event.

While the success will depend on the community, Mrs Watson has high hopes.

She said the support in small town communities looked to be second nature.

"Country people seem to help each other,” Mrs Watson said.

She's lived in the town for more than 40 years and said helping fellow community members appeared to be contagious.

"The morning tea has been getting bigger and bigger every year,” she said.

"So many other people want to be involved.”

Mrs Watson said donations from businesses and locals across the community were the lifeblood of the event.

On the day, an auction will be held.

Prizes will also be awarded throughout the event with all money raised going towards fighting cancer.

Last year, the event raised more than $2000 and Mrs Watson hoped to top the figure this year.

Mrs Watson urged everyone to "just turn up” to the event at the end of the month.

The event will be held in Mrs Watson's former bed and breakfast at 129 Old Fernvale Road, Vernor on May 19, from 10am.

australia's biggest morning tea cancer council charity event fernvale pauline watson vernor
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Region's top men in cricket named

    Region's top men in cricket named

    News The region's cricket assocation wrapped up for another season and the region's best cricketers were recognised.

    • 30th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
    'I supported the PM': Buchholz denies backing Dutton bid

    'I supported the PM': Buchholz denies backing Dutton bid

    News Wright MP says reports of Dutton support were incorrect

    Abbey wants more respect for indigenous history on Anzac Day

    Abbey wants more respect for indigenous history on Anzac Day

    News She hopes her stance creates awareness.

    Rural Ambassador eager to involve younger generation

    Rural Ambassador eager to involve younger generation

    News Korrina Nelson titled for the second time