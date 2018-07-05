'Cancer gave me strength to pursue my passion'

GOING STRONG: Cancer survivor David Locke is looking forward to new challenges and a new career in the care sector after rebuilding his strength and health following treatment.

WITHOUT his cancer diagnosis, David Locke wouldn't have found the strength to follow a new passion.

One year ago he was given the shocking news he had breast cancer.

In a fierce battle for survival, he underwent surgery, 18 weeks of chemotherapy and 25 doses of radiation.

He had to resign from his 30-year position as parks and gardens worker with the council, but Mr Locke said this opened a new pathway for him.

"After 30 years if I wasn't going to make the move, I never would," Mr Locke said.

Building back his strength, Mr Locke is now looking to pursue a career in helping others facing a similar struggle.

"I'd really love to work with others going through cancer, or something in the disability or aged care sector," he said.

"I have friends in those lines of work and I really enjoy meeting their patients and seeing how much help they do."

After his treatment, Mr Locke could barley lift his arms and struggled to grasp everyday objects.

"I was so weak I would drop things the moment I had a hold of it. I was really scared at that point," he said.

Now he's lifting weights and almost has full range of motion back in his arms.

Mr Locke credits WIRAC's Cancer Survivor Program for his progress.

The round beginning this week will be the gym's fourth offering of the free 12-week program and Mr Locke's second go.

WIRAC fitness and facilities manager Alex Cutmore said the program involved resistance-based training that had been proven as one of the most effective ways for survivors to improve muscle strength and bone density.

Mr Cutmore said the social aspect of the program was a huge bonus.

"Group training in general is a good bonding experience for people," he said.

"But when you put people together with shared experiences, it can be even more beneficial."

Anyone undergoing cancer treatment is welcome to sign up to the program at any stage during the 12-week period.