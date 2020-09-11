Cancer couple’s heartbreak: ’All I want is to hold her hand’

THE resurgence of COVID-19 means seriously ill patients cannot be visited by their family and friends.

Amber Walker was living in Maryborough when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2016.

She overcame the disease then but is back in the fight of her life.

Ms Walker is currently at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital having undergone a stem cell transplant last Friday, but the hospital is in lockdown because of the pandemic.

For her partner and carer Cal Gowan the current situation is a nightmare as the lockdown conditions mean he, along with Ms Walker's support network, could not see her in hospital.

"I breaks my heart I can't see her," Mr Gowan said.

"All I want to do is hold her hand."

He has been communicating to his partner through voice calls and video chats, but its not the same as being face-to-face and being there for her.

Mr Gowan said Ms Walker was one of the most caring and generous people he knew, and hoped she would make it through the treatment.

Amber Walker's long time friend Sophie Lamont has started a go fund me page to support her friends cancer treatment and aims to raise $15,000.

Ms Lamont said the fund raiser was going slowly but small amount raised so far was greatly appreciated as it went towards helping Ms Walker.

"She's pretty unwell at the moment with the radiation and the transplant, but we're hoping she'll feel a bit better in the coming weeks," Ms Lamont said.

"Cancer is hard enough without a pandemic."

Ms Lamont thanked people for their support of Ms Walker during this tough time.