Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Falls Festival has been cancelled.
Falls Festival has been cancelled. Marc Stapelberg
News

CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
by
26th Aug 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

FALLS Festival Byron Bay has been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers confirmed the news today, saying that "given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won't be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year's timeframe."

"As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority," they said.

"Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 was meant to be the 28th version of the event.

More to come.

byron bay falls festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Premium Content YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Education FORMAL night is supposed to be the night of nights for Year 12 graduates, here’s...

        Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        Premium Content Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        News NEW rules are restricting visits to aged care facilities in the Lockyer Valley and...

        Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Premium Content Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Crime A WOMAN who was ‘having a bad day’ advanced towards police, swearing and screaming.