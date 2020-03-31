CANCELLED: Gatton Show pulls pin on event

NEXT TIME: Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont has announced this year’s show has been cancelled.

FOR MORE than 100 years, July has been a special time in Gatton – with the show arriving in all it’s glory.

But this year, the joy, lights and fun will be missing.

Today, the Gatton Show Society made the announcement we had all been dreading – the 2020 Gatton Show was cancelled.

President Katherine Raymont said in a letter sent to the Gatton Star the management committee made the decision due to “uncertainty and the unknown that lies ahead” surrounding coronavirus.

“Even though our show is not until July … we feel this is in the best interest of the community and to all those that are involved to put on a show,” Ms Raymont said.

She thanked those who had already been working hard to put on this year’s show and pledged the show would return next year “bigger and better”.

“The Gatton Show has been an important event for over 100 years which brings together many different walks of life and not to hold it this year is very disappointing,” she said.

“We encourage you to stay safe and healthy as we travel through uncharted waters in the upcoming months and look forward to joining you at the 2021 Gatton Show.”

It comes after Esk, Lowood and Marburg all cancelled their shows.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the Laidley Show will go ahead.