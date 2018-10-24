Menu
Login
Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray has died while filming a stunt for a music video.
Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray has died while filming a stunt for a music video.
Music

Rapper dies after stunt goes horribly wrong

by Kathleen Joyce
24th Oct 2018 8:51 AM

RAPPER Jon James McMurray has died after attempting to perform a stunt on an aeroplane for a music video.

Jon James McMurray, 33, had trained for months to perform the stunt, his management team told CBC News. The rapper was attempting to walk onto the wing of a Cessna on Saturday while the aircraft was flying but "walked too far out on the wing and sent the aircraft into a downward spiral".

"Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly," McMurray's management team said in a statement.

His body was found in a field in Westwold, northwest of Vernon, CBC News reported. No other passengers in the plane were injured.

McMurray, who was born in Calgary, was known for incorporating stunts into his music videos.

"His passion for making music videos and performing stunts were combined, and Jon pushed music in a new direction that was uncharted territory," the statement said.

Following the news of his death, a number of tributes rushed in from social media.

"The sun is not as bright today as it was yesterday when it was shining on my homie's last moments. Jon James McMurray, my very best, dearest and oldest friend passed yesterday evening in a skydive accident," his friend and professional skier Rory Bushfield wrote in an Instagram post.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the "celebration" of his life and to "help his people get his stuff out there to the world in the right way".

The British Columbia Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the musician's death.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

accident aeroplane canada editors picks jon james mcmurray music rapper stunt

Top Stories

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News Current and former pupils, parents and staff made their way to the small school to remember what it was and look forward to what it could become.

    • 24th Oct 2018 9:29 AM
    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News Submissions for the reform can be made up until November, 30.

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    News "I'm just as good as what the men are"

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    News Prices are holding strong across the region

    Local Partners