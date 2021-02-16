Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Gatton: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Gatton: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best pizza in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley? Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria.

        Woman hospitalised after crashing into fence off highway

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after crashing into fence off highway

        News Paramedics responded to the crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning

        CRIME WRAP: Strangulation reported, new office joins beat

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Strangulation reported, new office joins beat

        News From a new officer joining the team to a strangulation offence, this is what police...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?