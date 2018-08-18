Menu
Hugh Bowman and champion mare Winx take out the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick in April. Picture: Getty Images
Winx’s greatest moment almost with us

18th Aug 2018 2:18 PM

CAN champ Winx do it and make the national record of 26 consecutive wins hers alone or does she get KO'd by Godolphin's best horse, Kementari, within reach of the remarkable feat?

That's the question on everyone's lips as champion mare Winx kicks off another spring campaign in the race named in her honour, the $500,000 Group 1 Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick.

Kementari was quickly installed as an $8 second favourite before tigthening up to $6 behind Winx, who has drifted from $1.10 to $1.20 with the TAB since Wednesday.

Formerly the Warwick Stakes, Chris Waller's mighty mare has already won this race twice.

Winx currently shares the record for consecutive wins with another legendary mare, Black Caviar, at 25.

Today promises to be a true test for arguably our greatest ever racehorse.

Follow all the action in the window below as we build to a thrilling climax when the gates fly back at 3pm this afternoon.

