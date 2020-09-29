Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Camper's body found in lake

More Stories

lake eucumbene missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What sparked Toowoomba Range fire

        Premium Content REVEALED: What sparked Toowoomba Range fire

        News FIREYS expected something would catch fire at the weekend so they put the water bombers on standby.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Woman strangled, beaten in secluded street by partner

        Premium Content Woman strangled, beaten in secluded street by partner

        Crime Man used phone tracing technology to track his wife, then beat her

        IN COURT: The 93 people appearing in Gatton court, today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 93 people appearing in Gatton court, today

        Crime See the full list of who will be appearing in Gatton court today.