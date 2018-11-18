Aussie golf star revels in Open spotlight

CAMERON Smith admits it was a "cool experience" having extra support at the Australian Open this year in the absence of his big-name compatriots.

Gruelling years on the US PGA Tour saw Jason Day and Adam Scott forgo the 2018 event, vacating the spotlight for Queenslander Smith who has quietly moved to 33rd in the world golf rankings from 150th in 2017.

Smith delighted his extra fans at The Lakes on Sunday by posting a six-under 66 to move inside the top 10. It was his lowest round for the tournament after scores of 74, 71 and 70 in the first three rounds.

Speaking after his final round, Smith said he welcomed the extra support and was impressed by the crowds all tournament.

"I think the event was good. The crowds were really big over the weekend. We had a lot of guys out there early yesterday which I thought was quite surprising," he said.

"There was a lot out there today as well so I think the event as a whole was really good."

The 25-year-old added: "Yeah probably [felt the support] a little bit more. It was just kinda cool.

Smith was popular with the Open galleries. Picture Mike Batterham

"I knew that there'd be a few more guys out here barracking for me this week and that was a kinda cool experience."

Smith will team up with Marc Leishman next weekend to compete for Australia at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

He said he was pleased to finish the Australian Open with a strong round to carry momentum into the event.

"I still got off to a slow start again, it's kind of been my thing this week. I struggle with the first six or seven holes … it was a good finish," he said.

"I'm glad I could pick up some momentum before next week and get some confidence back as well.

"I think I've done everything pretty good all week but just kind of struggled with the momentum side of things.

"I play a few good holes and then rack up a bogey or a double. So I just kept those away today and played a bit smarter to the centre of the greens when we didn't have such a good number or a bad wind. That's something I'll take away for sure."