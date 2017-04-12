Cameron Shields steps up a gear for Formula 4 debut

MOTORSPORTS: Cameron Shields has adjusted well to life in the Australian Formula 4 Championship following the opening two rounds of the 2017 season at Sandown over the weekend.
The Withcott driver sits fourth in the overall standings after he recovered from a difficult first round.
He finished seventh in the opener but he took it up a gear to end round two in third place.
"Starting off it was a bit slow, we had a few issues throughout practice,” Shields said.
"That followed on into qualifying as well. For the first round, the first two races I didn't get to finish those, we had a few incidents on the track.”
Although he was happy with his improvement on the Sunday, the determined teenager was always striving for the top.
"Round two went a lot better, still could have been better I think,” he said.
"I didn't do qualifying, so started off the back row of the grid every time... I managed to move my way up forward up to the podium for each race, that was a really good result considering where we started from.”
He was able to enjoy himself, even when faced with a variety of weather conditions.
"That last race was probably one of the most fun I've ever had,” he said.
"Even though I didn't finish right up the top, it was still awesome fun passing heaps of people and in the wet out there, it was heaps of fun.”
