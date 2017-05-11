Cameron Shields shines out west

WIN: Cameron Shields was the overall victor in round three of the Australian Formula 4 Championships.

MOTORSPORTS: Cameron Shields has claimed overall victory in the CAMS Jayco Australian Formula 4 Championship's first visit to Barbagallo Raceway.

He finished ahead of West Australian Nick Rowe in Sunday's scintillating third and final race to win by 1.3seconds and to come 12points clear over Rowe to win the round.

"It's been absolutely amazing this weekend. The team has done an exceptional job setting the car up,” Shields said.

"To come back from a bit of a slow start to the season in round one and two, it's really good to finally be now on the top step.”

The Withcott teenager is already excited to head back out on the track for the next round of action, being held on Phillip Island during the Shannons Nationals' 100th round celebrations from May 26-28.

"We're really looking forward to Phillip Island. The team has had plenty of success there in previous years and it's certainly one of my favourite tracks to race on, so I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

Shields' round win is the first for a CAMS Foundation Rising Star after he broke through on Saturday as the program's first race winner of 2017.

"I'm very honoured to be the first CAMS Foundation Rising Star to take out a round and race victory. It's very encouraging and hopefully I can keep on continuing,” Shields said.

He now sits third in the overall standings.