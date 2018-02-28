Cam Shields named the country's top young driver

RISING STAR: Cameron Shields was awarded the CAMS National Young Driver of the Year Award 2017 at the CAMS National Awards.

RISING STAR: Cameron Shields was awarded the CAMS National Young Driver of the Year Award 2017 at the CAMS National Awards. Contributed

MOTORSPORT: Withcott driver Cameron Shields is set to return to familiar ground after a stellar debut season in the 2017 Australian Formula 4 Championship.

The teenager was named the 2017 CAMS Young Driver of the Year at their presentation night in Melbourne on February 17.

But he will make the switch back to Formula 3 racing this year in a championship-winning vehicle.

Shields, the 2016 Australian Formula 3 National Class Champion, will drive Gilmour Racing's 2017 championship-winning Dallara F308 in the 2018 Australian Formula 3 Premier Series.

"I am looking forward to once again competing in the fastest open wheel race cars in Australia,” Shields said.

"I have been impressed by the resurgence of interest which the category enjoyed during the 2017 season and intend to pick up where I left off at the end of the 2016 championship.

"I enjoyed the multi category competition of 2017 and with our current plans nearing completion, I am looking forward to an even bigger year in 2018. (It) feels like coming home.”

Gilmour Racing team principal Errol Gilmour was excited to see the talented teenager return.

"Cameron impressed us all when he first stepped into a Formula 3 car at only 14 years of age in late 2015,” Gilmour said.

"His performances consistently improved throughout his 2016 championship-winning year in our F307 car.

"I am confident his driving style will be rewarded by the extra performance the later model car now offers.”

He said Shields had adjusted well to the increased down force of the F308 during testing at Queensland Raceway.

"His experience with the Hankook tyres the category now uses saw him on a very competitive pace in only the third session of our first day,” he said.

"This year's championship starts at Winton on March 9 and the car that Cameron is now driving currently has the outright lap record there ... so we have a great starting point for our set-up.”