There are calls for the passenger in Saturday’s horrific crash that killed for children to be charged with accessory to manslaughter.
Crime

Calls for passenger in Outalnds killer crash to be charged

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Feb 2020 6:21 PM

There are calls for the passenger in the horrific accident that left four children dead to be charged with accessory to manslaughter.

Victims advocate Howard Brown is calling for Samuel Davidson's 24-year-old passenger to be charged as an accomplice in Saturday's devastating crash in Oatlands, in Sydney's west.

Mr Brown said if the passenger was aware Mr Davidson had been drinking, he should have stopped him getting in the car and not doing so could be breaking the law.

"If you're breaking the law you should be brought before the courts and dealt with accordingly," he told 10 News.

"We've lost four lives here and three people have been seriously injured. We have to send a very clear message."

Sienna, Angelina and Antony Abdallah who were killed on Saturday.
Sienna, Angelina and Antony Abdallah who were killed on Saturday.

Mr Davidson, 29, has been in jail since the incident that killed Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Three other children were seriously injured.

Mr Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.

He has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.

Mr Brown said he had been involved in a case where a woman was charged because she allowed her partner to drive while intoxicated.

He said a similar thing happened in armed robbery cases.

"Under normal circumstances, if we're talking about an armed robbery and someone gets shot, the person assisting in the armed robbery - even though he doesn't pull the trigger - is charged as a joint criminal enterprise," he told 10.

Samuel William Davidson, escorted by police, leaves Westmead Hospital. Picture: 7 News
Samuel William Davidson, escorted by police, leaves Westmead Hospital. Picture: 7 News

NSW Police are investigating the crash and have not ruled out further charges.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Oatlands crash site on Monday night to lay flowers and show support for the grieving families.

The fatal crash has sparked a renewed push for a road rules overhaul in NSW.

Mr Davidson's parents have also delivered a tearful apology to the grieving families.

Through tears, Mr Davidson's father Allan told 9 News the family had "effectively" lost their son.

"We are no stranger to grief. We lost our daughter 10 years ago. And now effectively we've lost our son," he said.

"Those families have lost their children. No words can help them. I'm so sorry to them."

Mr Davidson is facing years in jail for his alleged crimes. His father said his son was well aware of what had happened.

"He's so sorry. He cannot believe what happened," Allan said.

"He has a good heart and I'm sure he's just as devastated as we are and understands the consequences for his actions."

crime fatality howard brown manslaughter oatlands crash samuel davidson

