Calls for ‘out-of-touch’ minister to commit to road fixup

“A report by independent consulting engineers GHD and the RACQ’s Star Rating and Crash Risk AusRAP Assessment both confirm SH17 simply isn’t safe,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

A NEW voice has joined the chorus of cries fighting for funds to improve State Highway 17.

Somerset Regional Council welcomed the support of Member for Nanango and State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Ms Frecklington said urgent action was required to address the state highway, drawing praise from Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

"Deb's support is certainly much appreciated by the entire Somerset community, it's great to have the Member for Nanango on our side," Cr Lehmann said.

"Importantly, it's not just council and Deb saying the state highway needs serious money poured into it. A report by independent consulting engineers GHD and the RACQ's Star Rating and Crash Risk AusRAP Assessment both confirm SH17 simply isn't safe."

Ms Frecklington said the state highway was an important piece of infrastructure for communities across Southeast Queensland.

"It is critical the Labor Government listens to our calls for funding for State Highway 17," she said.

"Together with Somerset Regional Council, we continue to highlight the fact that more and more vehicles use this highway every day, yet the government refuses to provide any funding to improve the road north of Esk."

The GHD report indicated shoulder width and road surfaces were no longer sufficient to handle the volume of traffic using the highway.

"The Roads Minister only considers the highway to be a 'popular scenic drive'. This comment shows how out of touch he is with the Somerset region," Ms Frecklington said.

"Sadly, people continue to lose their lives on State Highway 17. Surely they deserve to be able to get to their destination safely?"

The full GHD report can be found here: https://bit.ly/339uPY0.